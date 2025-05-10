Zoo Atlanta Library Pass Program Ends After 14 Years

Georgia families will soon lose a popular free option to visit Zoo Atlanta as officials announce the end of a long-running library partnership.

🦁 Why It Matters: For 14 years, the program has given families across Georgia free access to the zoo through their local libraries, making wildlife education available to thousands of Georgia families.

📅 What’s Happening: The Zoo Atlanta Library Pass program officially ends June 1. Families have until May 31 to check out passes from their local libraries. Zoo officials say they will honor any passes and vouchers through June 30.

🔍 Between the Lines: No reason has been given publicly for ending the program. The Georgia Sun contacted both the Georgia Public Library Service and Zoo Atlanta for comment. We will update this article once they have responded.

💰 Other Ways to Save: Zoo Atlanta still offers several alternatives for free or reduced admission, including programs for military personnel, veterans, senior days and Title I schools. Visitors can find details about these discount programs on the zoo’s website.