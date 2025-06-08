A Cartersville family has just days to avoid homelessness after a medical emergency wiped out their income. It’s a crisis that illustrates how close millions of American families are to losing their homes when unexpected medical issues strike.

Jennifer Porter is racing against time to raise funds for her family’s housing deposit. Her partner Adam’s sudden illness eliminated their primary income source. According to Porter’s GoFundMe campaign, Adam’s kidney function dropped to just two percent over the past two months. He also suffered a blood clot in his lung and broke his arm in a workplace accident.

The medical crisis created immediate financial devastation. Adam, described as the main money maker, has been unable to work and still hasn’t received workers’ compensation benefits. Porter, who previously earned income watching children in their home, found that money insufficient to cover their bills.

According to the Federal Reserve, about 40 percent of Americans can’t cover a $400 emergency expense. The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that 21 million American households spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing. Financial experts say most American families are just one paycheck away from homelessness. When medical emergencies happen, it isn’t hard for families to find themselves facing a true nightmare. The impossible choice between healthcare and housing.

Medical bankruptcies affect about 530,000 families annually, according to research published in the American Journal of Public Health.

The Commonwealth Fund reports that 45 percent of working-age adults skipped necessary medical care due to cost in the past year. When families can’t work due to illness, the financial impact compounds rapidly.

Despite applying for jobs extensively, Porter hasn’t found employment that would replace their lost income. The family identified affordable housing matching Porter’s current earnings, but they lack funds for move-in costs including down payment, first month’s rent, and utility connections.

“I do not want my children to be homeless and lose everything they have,” Porter wrote on the fundraising page. “I’m begging everyone to help by sharing or donating.”

Community response has exceeded expectations. The GoFundMe campaign has been shared on social media, and has raised $2,455. The family has raised 61% of the $4,000 goal.

Porter expressed amazement at the support, writing: “Can’t believe we are halfway there! There’s no words to describe how touched we are. Every share, donation, and positivity sent our way are answered prayers.”

Time pressure adds urgency. The family has six days remaining to secure their housing unit before the landlord moves forward with other prospective tenants. Porter noted that even if they lose this opportunity, funds would still support securing alternative housing.

“We have 6 days left to secure the unit,” Porter wrote in her most recent update. “Thank you all for helping restore our faith in humanity!”

Crowdfunding has become a critical resource for families facing sudden financial crises as insurance companies have been covering less care and charging higher premiums. GoFundMe reports that medical campaigns represent their largest category, with over $5 billion raised for medical expenses since the platform’s launch.

The Porter family’s race against homelessness illustrates how quickly medical crises can destabilize working families.

