Students at Mercer Middle School and Groves High School in Garden City spent Monday on precautionary lockdown after someone posted threats on social media.

What’s Happening: The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System placed both schools on lockdown after receiving social media threats aimed at Groves High School. Campus Police are searching common areas with help from Chatham County K9 units.

What’s Important: School officials say they have no indication the threat is credible. Both schools remain open with students inside while police conduct their searches.

Between the Lines: School systems typically lock down campuses as a standard safety measure when threats surface, even if investigators believe they are hoaxes. Students cannot move freely between classrooms during these lockdowns.

The Big Picture: Georgia schools have faced waves of social media threats in recent years. Most turn out to be hoaxes, but they still trigger police responses, terrify parents, and disrupt learning for thousands of students.

The Sources: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.