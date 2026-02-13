Listen to this post

Twiggs County Public Schools is cutting central office costs and personnel to address a financial deficit that developed over several years.

What’s Happening: Interim Superintendent Bacon disclosed the deficit to stakeholders this week. The district announced a four-prong stabilization plan with details on its website.

What’s Important: The district is starting cuts at the top of the organization. Classroom instruction, books, and student opportunities remain protected.

Teachers and frontline staff positions are also protected. The district says it is committed to providing clear, timely financial reporting.

What Happens Next: The district will provide ongoing financial updates as it implements the stabilization plan.

Where Does Funding Come From?: School districts are funded by property taxes. When a school district runs a deficit it means the district is either spending too much money or not bringing in enough money.

Sources: Twiggs County Public Schools