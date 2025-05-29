The six Live Oak Public Libraries are throwing a party, and everyone in Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties is invited.

The library system will host six simultaneous kick-off block parties Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon to launch this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. Rain or shine, families can choose from parties at Bull Street Library, Hinesville Library, Islands Library, Port City Library, Rincon Library and Southwest Chatham Library.

Each location promises free family fun, games and activities, plus sign-ups for the summer reading program. Children will receive gift bags and journals to track their reading adventures throughout the summer, while supplies last.

But the real draw may be the unique entertainment planned for each branch. Bull Street Library will feature performances by the Savannah Music Festival Jazz Academy and a drum circle. At Hinesville Library, balloon artist The Rogue will twist amazing balloon creatures for children.

Islands Library is bringing in professional face painters, while Port City Library will unveil its giant exterior wall mural created by local artist Chelsea Wahman with help from community volunteers. The branch will also host Miss Madson’s Magical Singalong.

Rincon Library patrons can enjoy magic shows by The Magic Curator, Robert Moreland. Southwest Chatham Library will offer something completely different – accessible line dancing for all, taught by Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled.

The Summer Reading Challenge itself runs from June 1 through July 31. Children earn prizes for every two hours of reading, and both children and adults who complete just 10 hours of reading win a prize plus a chance at the grand prize.

“You can read a physical book, you can read a digital book,” said Kasey Haessler, Regional Programming Librarian. “You can read out loud. You can read to your children. It all counts. What is important is that you are reading together in a community and having fun!”

The program welcomes readers of all ages and abilities. Children enrolled in public schools can check out materials without fines using their Play Card.

Selected library branches will also serve Second Harvest lunches for children up to age 18 throughout the summer.

More information about the Summer Reading Challenge and kick-off parties is available at local branches or online at www.liveoakpl.org/events/src2025. Information about Second Harvest meal locations is available at helpendhunger.org/find-food/.

Why do libraries matter?: In the era of ebooks, Amazon, and digital reading, you may wonder why news coverage of libraries is still important. Libraries are about more than just books. If you think all you can do at a library is check out books, you haven’t been to one in a while. Your local library is a community center that offers classes and programs, and more to individuals and families.

