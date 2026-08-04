The American Red Cross of Georgia is urging parents, students, and drivers to brush up on safety basics as children across the state return to school this week.

From crossing the street to buckling a seat belt, the organization released a list of 10 practical steps families can take to reduce the risk of injury during the school commute.

What Kids and Parents Need to Know

Young children benefit from knowing key personal information by heart — their home address, a parent’s phone number, a trusted adult they can reach, and how to call 911. Teaching children not to accept rides or gifts from strangers is equally important.

For students who walk, the Red Cross recommends using sidewalks when available. When there is no sidewalk, children facing oncoming traffic can see vehicles approaching. At every intersection, the habit of looking left, right, and left again before stepping off the curb can make a critical difference.

Bus riders face their own set of risks. Arriving at the stop early, standing back from the curb, and waiting for a full stop before boarding are all habits worth reinforcing. Children should stay visible to the driver at all times and never walk behind a bus.

For students who bike, a properly fitted helmet remains one of the most effective tools against serious head injuries. Riding on the right side of the road, in the same direction as traffic, keeps young cyclists predictable to drivers.

Car Safety Applies to Short Trips, Too

Seat belts are important on every trip, no matter the distance. Younger children need a car seat or booster seat until a standard seat belt fits correctly — typically between ages 8 and 12, and when a child stands taller than 4 feet 9 inches. Children under 13 are safest in the back seat.

For teen drivers, the Red Cross points to two consistent risks: not buckling up and driving while distracted. Texting, calling, eating, and drinking behind the wheel all take attention away from the road.

Resources for Teachers and Caregivers

The Red Cross also offers training that goes beyond the commute. Its babysitting and child care courses are open to anyone 11 or older, as well as people working in childcare settings. The courses cover emergency response alongside basic caregiving skills and are available both online and in person.

Teachers and school staff may find the organization’s anaphylaxis and epinephrine auto-injector training useful. The online course covers how to recognize a severe allergic reaction and how to administer an epinephrine auto-injector correctly.

Free first aid and emergency apps from the Red Cross are available in smartphone app stores by searching “American Red Cross” or visiting redcross.org/apps.

A Reminder for Drivers

The return of school also means more children near roadways, and the Red Cross is asking drivers to slow down.

Yellow flashing lights on a school bus signal that a stop is coming. Red flashing lights and an extended stop arm mean children are actively getting on or off — and traffic in both directions must stop. That requirement applies to two-lane and four-lane roads alike.

Drivers may only proceed once the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm has retracted, and every child has reached a safe location. The only exception is when a physical barrier — such as a concrete median, guardrail, or grassy median — separates oncoming traffic from the stopped bus.