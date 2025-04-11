Power Outage From Storm Shuts Down Fannin County Schools Today

Students in Fannin County are getting an unexpected day off. A power outage at East Fannin Elementary and a blocked intersection near Lakewood shut things down early Friday. There will be no classes — and no virtual lessons.

🚧 What We Know: Power is expected to be out for at least four to six hours at the elementary school. On top of that, the intersection of Old Highway 76 and Lakewood is closed. The two issues combined led the district to cancel school across the board.

👩‍💼 Who Still Works: Directors, principals, and 12-month employees should still report — but only if they can travel safely. Anyone with a concern should contact their supervisor right away.

📍 Why It Matters: With no power and blocked roads, keeping buses rolling and classrooms safe just isn’t possible. The call to cancel now helps families plan their day and keeps everyone out of a risky commute.

📞 Take Action: Parents should arrange child care if needed. Staff should check in with their administrators if they can’t report safely.