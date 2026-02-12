Listen to this post

Brantley County School System named Dr. Walker Todd as sole finalist for superintendent on February 12.

What’s Happening: Todd currently serves as Brantley County High School principal. The board will hold a required final vote 14 days after naming the finalist, per state law.

What’s Important: Todd has 28 years of experience in education, including 21 years in administrative leadership. He has worked as a middle and high school teacher and coach, elementary assistant principal, elementary principal, high school principal, and school system finance director.

What Happens Next: The board will vote on Todd’s appointment after the 14-day waiting period. If approved, Todd will become superintendent at the start of the 2026-2027 school year, following Dr. Kim Morgan’s retirement at the end of this school year.

Sources: Brantley County School System