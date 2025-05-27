Jennifer Williams and Lauren Holtzer will step into key leadership roles in Cherokee County School District this fall, bringing decades of combined education experience to their new positions.

👩‍💼 Meet The New Leaders: Williams will take over as principal at Oak Grove Elementary STEAM Academy after spending 16 years in education. She most recently worked as an assistant principal in Marietta City Schools and previously served as an English for Speakers of Other Languages teacher and coordinator.

Holtzer, a 17-year education veteran, will become the district’s fine arts coordinator. She currently works as an assistant principal at River Ridge High School and previously taught visual arts and chaired Sequoyah High School’s fine arts department.

🗓️ The Timeline: The Cherokee County School Board approved these appointments during a brief called meeting on May 21. Both educators will begin their new roles for the 2025-26 school year.

