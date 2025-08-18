Parents in Harris County who rely on the EZ A2B bus app to watch their child’s ride may have noticed a glitch last week. The district says the glitch that knocked some devices offline earlier this week has been resolved.

🚌 What’s Happening: Harris County School District said the EZ A2B app issue that kept some users from getting live bus updates is now fixed. The district also wants parents to know about a useful setting: families can expand the app’s geo-fence up to 2.5 miles to receive alerts earlier.

🧭 Between the Lines: Early-year tech hiccups are common as routes settle. The geo-fence tweak can help parents who live farther from stops see buses sooner—especially on days when traffic stacks up.

🌐 The Sources: Harris County School District.