A Gwinnett County high school student has taken top honors in a major regional competition focused on water conservation education.

Matthew Richey from Mill Creek High School claimed first place in the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District’s 13th annual High School Video Contest. The competition challenges students across Metro Atlanta to create compelling videos that promote water conservation and quality awareness.

Richey’s victory came in the Spanish-language category with his video titled “Cambia tu inodoro,” which translates to “Change your toilet.” He competed against more than 115 students representing 15 Metro Atlanta counties.

The contest required participants to produce 30- to 60-second Public Service Announcements across three categories: English, Spanish, and TikTok format. Students were tasked with exploring the history of toilets and their critical role in public and environmental health, while specifically showing how modern toilets contribute to water efficiency and conservation efforts in the Metro Atlanta region.

According to the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District, the annual competition serves as an educational tool to engage high school students in important conversations about water resources and conservation practices. The contest has been running for 13 years, demonstrating the district’s ongoing commitment to environmental education.

All six winners from the 2025 High School Video Contest have their videos featured on the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District’s official website, where the public can view the student-created PSAs.