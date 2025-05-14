Georgia Teacher Arrested and Accused of Holding Scissors To Student’s Throat

A Wilkinson County Middle School teacher faces serious charges after allegedly threatening a child with scissors in a classroom incident.

What We Know: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Jamel Mikal Ashley, 46, of Danville, on May 14 following an investigation requested by the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley has been charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children after allegedly approaching a student and holding scissors to the child’s throat while working as a teacher at Wilkinson County Middle School in Irwinton.

In Context: School violence involving teachers physically threatening students remains relatively rare but extremely serious when it occurs. Teacher-student incidents involving weapons or threats typically result in immediate administrative leave pending investigation, alongside criminal charges.

Take Action: Parents concerned about this incident can contact the Wilkinson County School District administration for information about counseling services and safety protocols. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office (478-946-2411) or the GBI’s Milledgeville office (478-445-4173). Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online at the GBI website, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The case will be forwarded to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once the investigation concludes.