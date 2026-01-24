Listen to this post

Georgia parents will have a new way to pay for private school and education expenses after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the state into a federal tax credit scholarship program.

What’s Happening: Kemp signed an Internal Revenue Service form Tuesday that puts Georgia in the federal program created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last summer.

What’s Important: The program gives taxpayers a dollar-for-dollar federal income tax credit of up to $1,700 when they donate to scholarship organizations that help K-12 students. It starts Jan. 1, 2027.

Who Qualifies: Only students from families earning less than 300% of their area’s median income can get scholarships. The money covers private school tuition, tutoring, books, supplies, special needs services, transportation, uniforms, and certain technology expenses.

The Timeline: The federal law was signed July 4, 2025. Families can start using the program Jan. 1, 2027.

Catch Up Quick: Georgia already runs a state-level donor-funded school choice tax credit called the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program. It started in 2008 and grew in 2018 and 2022. The new federal program works alongside the state program.

How It Works: Taxpayers donate to state-recognized scholarship organizations, which must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits and spend at least 90% of their money on scholarships. Donors get the federal tax credit, but it drops by whatever state tax credit they receive for the same donation. Students don’t pay taxes on scholarship money.

The Big Picture: Kemp said the move builds on Georgia’s school choice efforts and gives parents another tool to support their children’s education. He said Georgia’s existing Promise Scholarship program already helps over 7,700 students in less than a year since its first application portal opened. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said the program gives parents more options and lets people and companies who support school choice donate toward those efforts. House Speaker Jon Burns said the decision strengthens education freedom while keeping support for public schools.