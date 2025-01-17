Fulton County School Officials Formally Recommend Closing 2 Schools

Fulton County school officials are weighing a recommendation to close two elementary schools due to declining enrollment and rising costs.

📚 What’s Happening: Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney presented the proposal to the school board, outlining plans to close Parklane Elementary and Spalding Drive Elementary. The recommendation includes redistricting affected students to neighboring schools and utilizing the new Connolly Hills Elementary facility, set to open in 2025.

💬 Who Made It Happen: Dr. Looney and district staff based the recommendation on board policies regarding school closures. The district also conducted community meetings and collected feedback from parents and residents, which contributed to the proposal.

💵 Why It Matters: Fulton County’s student enrollment has dropped 7 percent in the past five years. The decline has reduced state funding, which is tied to enrollment numbers. At the same time, costs for maintaining schools, including utilities, staffing, and infrastructure, have increased. The board’s decision will address these financial challenges.

📊 Key Details: Parklane Elementary has had fewer than 450 students enrolled since 2019, below the threshold set by district policy for potential closures. Spalding Drive Elementary also faces declining enrollment. Both schools would be consolidated into neighboring facilities, with redistricting impacting about 250 students at Parklane and 264 students at Spalding Drive.

🔎 Take Action: The board will hold public hearings in February to gather feedback on the recommendation. Families and community members are invited to attend and share their perspectives.

📅 What’s Next: If the plan is approved, the closures and redistricting would take effect in August 2025. Both schools have strong parent groups advocating for the schools to stay open. A final decision is expected after the hearings.