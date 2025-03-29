Farewell Freedom: Remembering the Life of Georgia Southern University’s Mascot

Georgia Southern University is mourning the loss of one of its most cherished figures — Freedom, the university’s live bald eagle mascot — who passed away this week.

For more than 20 years, Freedom wasn’t just a symbol. He was a soaring embodiment of Eagle Nation’s pride, resilience, and identity. Since arriving on campus in 2004, the once-injured raptor touched hearts, lifted spirits, and educated thousands about the importance of conservation.

Found as a nestling in Maitland, Florida, Freedom’s life took a turn when a fall from his nest left him with a permanent beak injury, making survival in the wild impossible. But under the care of Georgia Southern — and with the blessing of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — Freedom found a new purpose.

Whether gliding over Paulson Stadium on game day or helping students understand endangered species and wildlife rehabilitation, Freedom was more than a mascot — he was an ambassador.

University officials called the eagle’s death a heartbreaking loss for the community, with President Kyle Marrero stating, “Freedom inspired us to look up — literally and figuratively. He was part of our traditions, our story, and our hearts.”

In his two decades at Georgia Southern, Freedom not only became one of the most recognizable live mascots in the country, he also helped build the university’s wildlife education program and connected generations of Eagles with the natural world.

In a tribute shared on social media, the university simply said: “Thank you for inspiring us, Freedom. Soar beyond.”

A campus memorial is being planned.