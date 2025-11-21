Floyd County authorities are investigating an incident at Coosa High School, but officials won’t say what happened.

What’s Happening: Floyd County Police and school leaders are looking into something that took place at Coosa High School earlier this week. Superintendent Glenn White confirmed the investigation but said he can’t share details because it involves school staff.

What’s Important: School leaders say they’ve taken action in response to the incident and student safety remains their top concern. The investigation is ongoing.

Between the Lines: Social media posts claim a teacher may have showed a nude image to students on a computer, but authorities haven’t confirmed these reports. Georgia law prevents school officials from sharing details about personnel matters, and police typically keep investigation details private until cases close.