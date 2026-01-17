Listen to this post

A Cobb County school finance watchdog group launched a website that includes an anonymous tip submission form and links to public budget documents.

What’s Happening: Watching the Funds – Cobb posted on Facebook that its new website went live. The group has tracked Cobb County school finances for five years.

What’s on the Site: The website includes direct links to school district budgets, board meeting agendas, and financial reports. It also has guides for watching meetings, submitting public comment, and filing open records requests. The site includes SPLOST information and a donation page.

The Tip Portal: The website features a form where people can submit tips and information anonymously. The form asks for a name for follow-up questions, but users can type “anonymous.” The group says it has never identified a source.

What Changed: The group previously received tips through other channels. A citizen tip helped stop a $50 million event center project, according to the group’s post.

The Path Forward: The group plans to build a searchable archive of five years of research, documents, and open records requests organized by topic. The group is seeking donations to fund open records requests and expand its work. Donations are not tax deductible.

