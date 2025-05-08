Atkinson County High School 2025 Graduation: What You Need to Know

Atkinson County High School will hold its Class of 2025 graduation ceremony on Friday, May 23rd at 8 p.m. at Sid Strickland Stadium.

The stadium will open for seating at 6:45 p.m., with only the home gate available for entry. This gate will close promptly at 7:55 p.m., five minutes before the graduates begin their procession.

While tickets are not required for general admission, parents must have special tickets to access the designated parent section.

School officials have implemented several security measures for the event. Attendees must follow a clear bag policy, and security checks will be conducted at the entrance. Umbrellas, balloons, and weapons are prohibited.

Guests are asked to remain seated throughout the ceremony, silence cell phones, and refrain from entering the football field at any time.

In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be rescheduled to Saturday, May 24th at 8 a.m.