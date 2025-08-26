(The Center Square) – Georgia’s port activity comprises 12% of the state’s employment or 650,965 full and part-time jobs, according to an economic impact study.

The number of positions increased by 7% in fiscal year 2024 when compared to the previous year, according to the study compiled by the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.

Sales through the Peach State’s ports also increased by 2% to $174 billion. The number is 11% of Georgia’s total sales. Port activity accounts for $77 billion of the state’s gross domestic product.

Georgia’s top exports are forest products, food and automotive cargo. Machinery, retail goods and furniture are the top three imports, according to the study.

“Georgia’s ports are one of its strongest economic engines, fostering the development of virtually every industry,” said Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth. “The ports are especially supportive of other forms of transportation, logistics, wholesale/distribution centers, warehousing, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, and mining.”

The trade brings in $10 billion in federal taxes, $3 billion in state taxes and $3 billion in local taxes each year, the study said.

“Georgia has been recognized as the No. 1 state for business for over a decade in part because we’re also the best state for reliable infrastructure,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “As powerful economic drivers, the Ports of Savannah and Brunswick are a key part of the pro-job creator environment we’ve fostered to ensure every part of our state can thrive.”