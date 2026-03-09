Georgia drivers are paying $3.22 a gallon for regular unleaded gas as of Sunday, up 44 cents from just one week ago, according to AAA.

What’s Happening: Prices have climbed sharply over the past month. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank now costs about $48.30. Compared to recent benchmarks, the state average is:

56 cents higher than last month

31 cents higher than this time last year

What’s Important: The national average rose 47 cents over the past week to $3.45 a gallon. AAA says disruptions in the Middle East have slowed oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and cut regional production, reducing available supply.

How This Affects Real People: Georgia’s priciest metro markets right now are Atlanta at $3.27, Athens at $3.25, and Savannah at $3.24. Drivers in Catoosa-Dade-Walker are paying the least, at $3.06, followed by Dalton at $3.09 and Augusta-Aiken at $3.10.

What We Know: The national average for electricity at a public EV charging station held steady at 39 cents per kilowatt hour. Georgia’s all-time record high gas price was $4.49 a gallon, reached June 15, 2022.