Georgia is once again showing up on a list no one here wants to see. A new study finds the state had one of the sharpest declines in construction jobs over the past year.

What’s Happening: Georgia lost 3,500 construction jobs between May 2024 and May 2025, dropping from 228,300 to 224,800. That puts the state eighth-worst in the country for job losses in the sector.

The study, from Techr using federal labor data, points to possible reasons:

Rising costs for materials and labor

Delays in permits and projects

Lower infrastructure spending

Between the Lines: This isn’t just a ranking problem. Statistics show real numbers that equate to real problems. Fewer construction jobs ripple across local economies:

Workers in trades face higher unemployment

Ongoing projects—both public and private—risk delays or cancellations

The Ripple Effect: The construction sector is a backbone for growth. When it shrinks, the effects can spread far beyond job sites:

Small businesses tied to development, from suppliers to restaurants, feel the squeeze

Fewer new homes and buildings could worsen housing shortages in some areas

Catch Up Quick: This is not the first time Georgia has landed on the wrong side of rankings about jobs and growth. The state has often struggled to balance rapid growth with maintaining stable employment in key industries.