Georgia drivers are paying more at the pump this week. The state average for regular unleaded gasoline rose to $2.78 a gallon on Sunday, up 9 cents from last week, according to AAA.

What’s Happening: The Georgia average climbed from $2.69 last week. A standard 15-gallon fill-up now costs about $41.70.

What’s Important: Prices are 12 cents higher than last month but still 16 cents below where they stood a year ago. Georgia’s all-time record high was $4.49, set June 15, 2022.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers filling a standard 15-gallon tank are paying roughly $1.35 more than they were a month ago.

By the Numbers:

Georgia average: $2.78

National average: $2.98

Georgia one year ago: $2.94

Georgia record high: $4.49

Regional Prices: The most expensive Georgia markets are Savannah at $2.83, Atlanta at $2.81, and Valdosta at $2.80. The cheapest are Rome at $2.66, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.70, and Albany at $2.71.

On Electric: The national average at public EV charging stations held steady at 39 cents per kilowatt hour.

The Path Forward: AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said day-to-day swings are still likely. “Gas prices are rising because instability in the global oil market is creating supply concerns that quickly influence prices here at home,” Waiters said. “At the same time, refineries are switching to the more expensive summer gasoline blend, and demand is rising in anticipation of spring travel. With conditions changing quickly, it’s hard to know what’s next, which is why it’s a good time to follow the gas-saving tips provided.”