Georgia drivers are paying more at the pump this week as millions prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.

What’s Happening: Gas prices jumped six cents in the past week to reach $2.87 per gallon statewide. The increase comes as crude oil prices ticked up over the weekend and more people hit the road for the holiday.

What’s Important: Filling up a 15-gallon tank now costs about $43.95. Despite the recent rise, prices remain six cents cheaper than last Thanksgiving, giving drivers some relief during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

🔑 Key Term- Average: The “average” is a value that represents the middle point of a group of gas prices, indicating what is typical for those prices overall. However, the price you see at your local gas station may not be exactly the average due to factors such as location, competition, or recent changes in supply and demand. Different stations may set their prices based on local market conditions, taxes, and operating costs, leading to variations from the average price in the area. This means that while the average gives a general idea of what gas costs, individual prices can be higher or lower depending on these specific factors.

By the Numbers: Georgia’s gas prices are six cents higher than last week, nine cents higher than last month, but six cents lower than this time in 2024.

Where It’s Cheapest: Drivers can find the lowest prices in Brunswick ($2.75), Rome ($2.76), and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area ($2.77). The highest prices are in Savannah ($2.92), Atlanta ($2.91), and Gainesville ($2.90).

The Big Picture: National gas prices are holding steady at $3.07 per gallon despite record Thanksgiving travel. Low crude oil prices and no major Gulf Coast refinery disruptions have kept prices stable throughout 2025. Overall gas demand remains low for this time of year, helping to limit price increases even as holiday travel surges.

Money Savers: AAA recommends shopping around for the best prices, paying in cash to avoid credit card fees, and enrolling in fuel savings programs. Drivers can check local gas prices on AAA’s Fuel Price Finder.

The Sources: AAA