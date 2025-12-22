Gas prices in Georgia are falling just in time for Christmas, easing costs for drivers heading out for holiday trips. The statewide average for regular gas now sits at $2.74 per gallon.

What’s Happening: Prices at the pump have continued to slide across Georgia as the holiday travel season begins.

Gas is 2 cents cheaper than last week.

Prices are down 14 cents from last month and 17 cents from this time last year.

What’s Important: A typical 15-gallon fill-up now costs about $41.10, putting a little extra money back in drivers’ pockets.

How This Affects Real People: Families driving to see loved ones for Christmas are paying less to get there, even with more cars on the road.

National Picture: The national average dropped 6 cents in the past week to $2.85, making this the cheapest December for gas since late 2020. Supplies remain steady, crude oil prices are low, and 2025 has seen relatively stable fuel costs without major price spikes.

Electric Vehicles: Charging costs for electric vehicles held steady, with the national average at 38 cents per kilowatt hour at public stations. Drivers can plan ahead by checking route-specific prices through the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices in Georgia: Savannah leads the state for higher prices at $2.82, followed by Atlanta at $2.77 and Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.75. Lower prices can be found in Valdosta at $2.63, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.59, and Augusta-Aiken at $2.55.

Price Snapshot: Georgia’s current average of $2.74 is below last week, last month, and last year. Nationally, prices are also lower than recent benchmarks, while record highs remain tied to June 2022.