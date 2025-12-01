Georgia drivers are paying less to fill up their tanks after Thanksgiving travel demand cooled off across the state.

What’s Happening: Gas prices in Georgia fell to $2.82 per gallon on Monday, down 5 cents from last week. Filling up a 15-gallon tank now costs about $42.30.

What’s Important: Prices could keep dropping through the holidays as crude oil stays cheap and fewer people hit the road. The national average hit $3.00 per gallon, the lowest since May 2021.

Where It’s Cheapest: Drivers near the Tennessee border are getting the best deals. Dalton has the lowest prices at $2.68 per gallon, followed by Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.69 and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area at $2.70.

Where It’s Priciest: Savannah leads the state at $2.88 per gallon. Atlanta comes in at $2.86, and Macon sits at $2.85.

The Big Picture: Georgia prices remain 8 cents lower than this time last year. The state’s record high of $4.49 per gallon came in June 2022, when national prices peaked at $5.01. Electric vehicle drivers will pay 38 cents per kilowatt hour at public charging stations, unchanged from last week.

The Sources: AAA, AAA TripTik Travel Planner.