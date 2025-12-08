Drivers across Georgia are catching a break at the pump as gas prices continue to fall.

What’s Happening: The statewide average for regular unleaded gas dropped to $2.79 per gallon on Monday. That’s 3 cents less than last week, 1 cent lower than last month, and 11 cents cheaper than this time last year.

What’s Important: Filling up a standard 15-gallon tank now costs about $41.85. Three key factors are driving prices down: lower crude oil costs, weaker demand, and the seasonal switch to winter-blend gasoline that’s cheaper to produce.

The Big Picture: “Georgia drivers are getting some relief at the pump as fuel costs ease, thanks to lower crude oil prices, weaker demand, and the seasonal switch to winter‑blend gasoline,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA.

Nationally, gas prices fell below $3 per gallon for the first time in four years. The national average sits at $2.95 — a level not seen since May 2021.

Where It’s Cheapest: Drivers near the Tennessee border and south Georgia are getting the best deals. Dalton has the lowest prices at $2.68 per gallon, followed by Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.69 and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area at $2.70.

Where It’s Priciest: Savannah leads the state at $2.88 per gallon, with Atlanta at $2.86 and Macon at $2.85.

For EV Drivers: The national average cost for charging at public stations held steady at 38 cents per kilowatt hour. Drivers can plan their routes and check charging prices using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.