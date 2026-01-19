Listen to this post

Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump. The state average for regular unleaded gasoline fell to $2.64 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA.

What’s Happening: Gas prices in Georgia dropped 2 cents from last week, 12 cents from last month, and 32 cents from this time last year. A 15-gallon fill-up now costs about $39.60.

What’s Important: Georgia prices fell even as the national average rose to $2.82 per gallon. Winter-blend gasoline and strong local supply are keeping Georgia prices lower than the national average.

The Numbers: The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah at $2.74, Macon at $2.70, and Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.69. The least expensive are Albany at $2.51, Rome at $2.53, and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.54. Atlanta’s average is $2.66.

🔑 Key Term- Average: The “average” is a value that represents the middle point of a group of gas prices, indicating what is typical for those prices overall. However, the price you see at your local gas station may not be exactly the average due to factors such as location, competition, or recent changes in supply and demand. Different stations may set their prices based on local market conditions, taxes, and operating costs, leading to variations from the average price in the area. This means that while the average gives a general idea of what gas costs, individual prices can be higher or lower depending on these specific factors.

National Context: The national average increased to $2.82 per gallon this week, up from $2.79 last week. That price remains 30 cents lower than the $3.12 average from one year ago. January typically brings lower gas prices due to reduced demand and the use of winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce than summer blends.

Electric Vehicles: The national average cost per kilowatt hour at public EV charging stations is 38 cents.

ON MODERN LIFE: “And just when I think I might actually get to buy gas—a purpose for which I clearly stopped here—it hits me with the upsell. “Would you like a car wash?” No. I wouldn’t like a car wash. I’m here for fuel, not a mediocre drive-thru pressure washer that leaves my car looking like it fought a raccoon.”