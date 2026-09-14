Georgia drivers are paying an average of $4.01 per gallon for regular gas as of today, up 12 cents from last week and more than a dollar higher than this time last year.

What’s happening: Crude oil prices above $100 per barrel are pushing fuel costs up even as demand typically drops after Labor Day. The national average hit $4.31 per gallon, up 17 cents from last week.

By the numbers: A full 15-gallon tank of regular gas now costs Georgia drivers about $60.15. Georgia’s average is still 48 cents below the state record of $4.49 per gallon, set June 15, 2022. The national record is $5.01, set June 14, 2022.

Averages Explained: The prices above reflect averages across thousands of gas stations statewide, compiled by AAA. That means you may well find gas cheaper — or more expensive — than the figures cited here at a specific station near you. An average is the middle of a wide range, not a price every station charges. If your local gas station is cheaper, great — that station is pulling the average down. We know, math is hard sometimes.

Around Georgia: The most expensive metro areas for gas are Savannah at $4.05, Macon at $4.04, and Atlanta at $4.03. The cheapest are Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.92, Rome at $3.94, and Augusta-Aiken at $3.95.

What they’re saying: “Georgia drivers are facing continued pain at the pump as rising crude oil prices drive fuel costs higher,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “With oil above $100 per barrel, there’s no clear indication of when gas prices may decline or how high they could go.”

Ways to save: AAA says drivers can cut costs by shopping around for lower prices before filling up, paying cash to avoid credit card fees, keeping up with vehicle maintenance, combining errands into one trip, and avoiding aggressive driving.