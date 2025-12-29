Georgia drivers are seeing lower gas prices as they end the year. As of Monday, the statewide average fell to $2.68 per gallon. Minor day-to-day fluctuations are expected.

What’s Happening: Gas prices in Georgia are down;

6 cents lower than last week

15 cents lower than last month

21 cents lower than last year

Filling up a standard 15-gallon tank now costs about $40.20.

What’s Important: Nationally, gas prices also decreased. The national average is now $2.82 per gallon, which is the cheapest December since 2020. Gasoline supplies remain steady despite high holiday demand.

Regional Prices: In Georgia, the most expensive metro markets are;

Savannah: $2.79

Macon: $2.75

Atlanta: $2.72

The least expensive metro markets are:

Albany: $2.56

Valdosta: $2.55

Augusta-Aiken: $2.50