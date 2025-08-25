Gas prices across Georgia ticked down just a bit this week, offering drivers a modest break before the long Labor Day weekend.

What’s Happening: The average price for regular gas in Georgia is now $2.89 a gallon. That’s 2 cents less than last week and 26 cents cheaper than this time last year. For anyone keeping track, filling up a 15-gallon tank now costs about $43.35—roughly $4 less than it did a year ago.

National Picture: While Georgia prices are sliding, the national average climbed by 2 cents to $3.15 a gallon. Some analysts are wondering whether that number could fall below $3 before summer ends, but volatile oil markets and the ongoing hurricane season could change that in a hurry.

Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Any disruption in the Gulf of Mexico—like a hurricane hitting oil refineries—could send prices back up quickly. But for now, AAA says Georgia’s numbers are holding steady, with a possible dip still on the table as we move toward Labor Day.

The Numbers Game:

A week ago: $2.91

A month ago: $2.90

A year ago: $3.15

Georgia’s all-time high: $4.49 on June 15, 2022

National stats show demand for gas is dropping, down to 8.84 million barrels a day, with production and supply also taking a dip. Lower demand could help keep prices in check—at least temporarily.

Where Prices Are Low (and Not So Low):

Cheapest spots: Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.75), Rome ($2.81), Warner Robins ($2.82)

Priciest fill-ups: Savannah ($2.98), Athens ($2.92), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.91)

Atlanta: $2.90

Electric Update: If you’re driving electric, the national average at public charging stations held at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this week. AAA says drivers can use its TripTik Travel Planner to compare charging prices along their routes.