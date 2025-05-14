Clean Energy Cuts Could Cost 42,000 Jobs in Georgia

Senator Raphael Warnock visited Savannah this week to sound the alarm about potential job losses across Georgia if clean energy tax credits are eliminated.

🔍 Why It Matters: Up to 42,000 Georgia jobs and $28 billion in investments could disappear if Congressional Republicans succeed in their efforts to roll back clean energy incentives from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

🏭 The Numbers: Since these tax credits became law less than three years ago, businesses have announced 51 new clean energy projects across Georgia worth over $28 billion. Investment in manufacturing for batteries, solar panels, and electric vehicles has increased tenfold in the state.

What it Means: If you work at a company that makes batteries, solar panels, or electric vehicles, your job could be on the line. Cutting these clean energy tax credits will make companies less likely to pursue clean energy and would likely lay off staff.

🏛️ Political Battle Lines: House Republicans unveiled plans Monday to phase out clean energy tax credits and slash spending on electric vehicles and renewable energy. Senator Warnock argues these cuts would primarily benefit wealthy Americans while harming Georgia’s growing clean energy economy.

🔋 Georgia’s Clean Energy Boom: Warnock’s report shows Georgia has led the nation in clean energy economic growth following the 2022 passage of these tax credits. The Democratic senator, who helped craft the original legislation, held his press conference at the Georgia Ports Authority headquarters in his hometown of Savannah.