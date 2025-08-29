Georgia job seekers already know competition is fierce. Now they’re finding out some of their rivals aren’t even real. A national background-screening expert says the state’s hiring market is being flooded with AI-generated “Frankencandidates” — synthetic job applicants that look good on paper but collapse under scrutiny.

Matthew J. Rodgers, President of the background-check firm iprospectcheck, says fake resumes, deepfake video interviews, and mass-submission tools are making it harder for employers to know who’s an actual person.

What’s Happening: Rodgers says the rise of machine-made applicants is wasting employers’ time and shutting out legitimate job seekers.

Fake resumes are built by AI to look polished and believable.

Deepfake interviews are now advanced enough to mimic expressions and speech.

Qualified humans risk being buried in the shuffle as bots slip through early filters.

Between the Lines: Rodgers warns that relying too heavily on automation is part of the problem. “Automation can make anyone look perfect on paper,” he said. “But only due diligence tells you who’s fit for the job.”

His advice for Georgia employers:

Verify candidate identities earlier, not at the end of the process.

Watch for generic resumes with impossible timelines or vague achievements.

Balance automation with human review.

Use layered background checks — verifying history, education, and ID.

Train hiring staff to recognize AI-generated materials and deepfake behavior.

The Ripple Effect: For genuine applicants, the trend means they may be judged against an impossible standard set by AI. For businesses, skipping safeguards could mean lost money, wasted time, and in some cases, security risks.

Rodgers says the Georgia companies that will thrive in 2025 are the ones that pair technology with tough verification. “Technology is not the enemy,” he said. “But in a world full of bots, hiring a real human is something you can no longer take for granted.”