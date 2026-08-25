The event highlights the music, cultures, traditions and art of Hispanic and Latino communities and Latin America.

Roswell Councilwoman Eren Brumley, who is from Mexico, said Hispanic residents should feel seen and included.

“Sixteen percent of Roswellians are of Hispanic descent. This is a big part of our community, and we need to make sure they have visibility and feel included. One of the ways this rich heritage is expressed is through music. Events like Viva Roswell showcase the legacy and vibrancy of Hispanic music, something that is easy to relate across cultures,” Brumley said.

The performance schedule includes:

A Musical Tour Through Latin America: Havana Son will perform at 10 a.m. Sept. 19. The family program lets guests sing, clap, dance and play percussion instruments while learning about Latin American music and cultures. Tickets are $9.

Havana Son will perform at 10 a.m. Sept. 19. The family program lets guests sing, clap, dance and play percussion instruments while learning about Latin American music and cultures. Tickets are $9. C.O.T. Band: The band will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 26. Its music blends Latin rhythms with funk, jazz and tropical music, with a focus on brass and percussion. Tickets start at $17.

The band will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 26. Its music blends Latin rhythms with funk, jazz and tropical music, with a focus on brass and percussion. Tickets start at $17. Dueling Latin Tenors: Tenors Adelmo Gimenez and Jose Luis Bracho will perform opera and Latin music at 4 p.m. Oct. 11. Dr. Jose Manuel Garcia will accompany them on piano. Tickets start at $17.

All performances will be held at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St. Free parking will be available beside the center and across the footbridge in Lower Lot F at City Hall.

Tickets are on sale at roswellcac.showare.com and through the box office at (770) 594-6120.