What’s happening: The concert is part of the Marine Band’s 27-stop national tour spanning Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. The program includes traditional band music, Sousa marches, contemporary pieces, vocal and instrumental solos and a salute to the armed forces.

Free tickets: Tickets are free but must be requested in advance, with a limit of four per request. They become available starting September 24 at marineband.marines.mil/Tour. Seating is general admission.

What this means for you: Ticket holders must be in their seats 15 minutes before the 7:30 p.m. start time. Any unclaimed seats will be opened to a standby line at that point. The venue requires clear bags.

Catch up quick: The Marine Band was founded in 1798 and has performed for every U.S. president since John Adams. The national concert tour tradition dates to 1891, when the band was first granted permission to travel the country by President Benjamin Harrison.