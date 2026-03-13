A person wearing a green shirt and shamrock-patterned suspenders has a tattoo sleeve on their arm featuring Celtic designs and a large shamrock. The word "Lucky" is tattooed in black Old English font on the upper arm. The person is also wearing a white glove with green shamrocks and text, holding a drink in a clear plastic cup. Green metallic beads hang from the person's shoulder.
Photo by Jon Sailer on Unsplash
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Tybee Island’s annual Irish Heritage celebration is set for this Saturday, coming just before Savannah’s larger St. Patrick’s Day events.

What’s Happening: The Tybee Island Police Department says thousands of visitors are expected on the island this weekend. Roads along the parade route are expected to close between 2 and 2:30 p.m.

What’s Important: Police are warning drivers to expect heavy traffic and delays. Officers, firefighters, and Ocean Rescue personnel will be working the event, and the department is asking the public to follow their instructions.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone driving to or through Tybee Island on Saturday should plan for significant slowdowns, especially near the parade route starting around 2 p.m.

What to Know: The police department called the event family friendly and said state and local laws will be enforced. Anyone who drinks alcohol is asked to have a sober ride home arranged before the celebration begins.

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