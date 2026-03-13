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Tybee Island’s annual Irish Heritage celebration is set for this Saturday, coming just before Savannah’s larger St. Patrick’s Day events.

What’s Happening: The Tybee Island Police Department says thousands of visitors are expected on the island this weekend. Roads along the parade route are expected to close between 2 and 2:30 p.m.

What’s Important: Police are warning drivers to expect heavy traffic and delays. Officers, firefighters, and Ocean Rescue personnel will be working the event, and the department is asking the public to follow their instructions.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone driving to or through Tybee Island on Saturday should plan for significant slowdowns, especially near the parade route starting around 2 p.m.

What to Know: The police department called the event family friendly and said state and local laws will be enforced. Anyone who drinks alcohol is asked to have a sober ride home arranged before the celebration begins.