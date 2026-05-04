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ATLANTA — Josef Newgarden, a two-time Indianapolis 500 champion and the winningest active American driver in the IndyCar Series, will headline the Opening Session of SkillsUSA’s National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC) on Tuesday, June 2, at State Farm Arena.

Presented by Snap-on Incorporated, Newgarden’s keynote will bring a high-performance motorsports perspective to one of the nation’s largest workforce development events, drawing more than 19,000 students, educators and industry leaders to Atlanta June 1—5.

Fresh off consecutive Indy 500 victories in 2023 and 2024, Newgarden will share insights from his career at the highest level of open-wheel racing, including lessons on teamwork, preparation and performing under pressure.

NLSC’s Opening Session is the marquee kickoff to a week that includes the SkillsUSA Championships, where more than 6,800 state champion students compete across 115 hands-on disciplines, from construction and transportation to welding, cosmetology and culinary arts.

The Opening Session will also feature the introduction of SkillsUSA competitors selected to represent the United States at the upcoming WorldSkills International Competition in Shanghai, where top young professionals from more than 80 countries will compete in global skills competitions.

One-day guest passes for the conference will be available beginning May 5. For more information, visit nlsc.skillsusa.org.