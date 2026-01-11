Listen to this post

The 2026 Rhythm & Ribs BBQ Festival will take place at Fulwood Park in Tifton in March, featuring professional and backyard barbecue competitions, live music headlined by Diamond Rio, and a kids’ cooking competition judged by local fire, police, and city officials.

What’s Happening: The festival includes barbecue competitions, children’s games, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and entertainment. Diamond Rio will perform Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.. The festival runs March 6 and 7.

What’s New: A kids’ barbecue competition returns Friday, March 6, with judges from Tifton Fire Department, Tifton Police Department, and the city manager’s office. Children will compete to make burgers for the Chiefs’ Choice award.

How to Participate: Registration is open at tiftonribsfest.com/applications. Questions can be directed to cabbott@tifton.net.

The Details: Fulwood Park is located in Tifton. The festival runs multiple days, with the kids’ competition on Friday, March 6, and Diamond Rio’s performance on Saturday night.

“I’m convinced barbecue is the ultimate comfort food. When life decides to use you as a punching bag, barbecue doesn’t judge.”