Families who need a quieter time on the ice will have a chance to skate during a Special Needs Day at Rink on the River Ice Skating Rink on Dec. 29.

What’s Happening: The ice rink will host a Special Needs Day session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., closing to the public so children with disabilities can enjoy skating in a calm setting.

What’s Important: Skating is free for Special Needs Day participants. Siblings can skate during the session at half price.

The Big Picture: Parents and caregivers who struggle to find accessible recreation options will have a dedicated skating window designed to reduce noise and crowds.