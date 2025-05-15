Roswell Prepares for 26th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Thousands will gather in Roswell later this month to honor fallen service members during one of Georgia’s largest Memorial Day observances.

The 26th annual Roswell Remembers ceremony will take place Monday, May 26, at Roswell City Hall, continuing a tradition that has become a cornerstone event for the north Fulton community.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and will feature military traditions including presentation of colors, an Honor Guard display, and the laying of a memorial wreath.

This year’s keynote speaker brings an impressive military background to the podium. Retired Army Colonel Carl “Skip” Bell, a Marietta resident, was inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame in 2023. Bell earned five Bronze Stars and fifteen Air Medals during his two tours in Vietnam, showcasing extraordinary heroism during his 31-year military career.

Attendees can arrive as early as 10 a.m. to explore displays and enjoy pre-ceremony music. Following the observance, a barbecue lunch featuring chicken and pork will be available for purchase on-site.

Several local businesses and organizations have stepped up as sponsors, including the Robert W. Hagan Family Foundation, Northside Hospital, and Carl Black Roswell.

The event will proceed rain or shine, with organizers expecting another strong turnout for what has become one of the state’s most significant Memorial Day observances.

For more information about the ceremony, residents can visit Roswell365.com.