Listen to this post

Lanier Islands Resort in Buford will host The Lights Fest for the second time on Saturday, March 28. The event’s debut last October drew 4,500 people to the resort’s shores.

What’s Happening: The Lights Fest is a sky lantern event run by Viive Events, a national touring company. Doors open at 6 p.m. at PineIsle at Lanier Islands Resort, located at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford, about 45 miles north of Atlanta.

What’s Important: Tickets are first-come, first-served and sold out at the 2025 event. Each adult ticket includes a biodegradable rice paper lantern and a marker for decorating it. Guests 13 and older need an adult ticket. Children ages 4 to 12 need a kids ticket. Children 3 and under get in free.

How This Affects Real People: Food trucks, live music, and family-friendly entertainment will also be on site. An overnight package is available that includes a deluxe room and a $50 resort credit for food, beverages, and activities. The credit does not apply to festival food and drink.

The Path Forward: Resort President Matthew Bowling said the lantern festival opens a busy spring that includes a Wedding Open House, the debut of a night-lit Par 3 golf course, an Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch in April, and the opening of a renovated Legacy Golf Course clubhouse in May.

Tickets are available at thelightsfest.com. The overnight package can be booked at lanierislands.com or by calling 770-945-8787.