What’s Happening: Decatur’s own Indigo Girls will headline a free concert on Decatur Square on July 19, 2026, the final day of the FIFA World Cup tournament. The concert will close out Decatur WatchFest ’26, the city’s month-long celebration of the World Cup.

What’s Important: This is a homecoming show for Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, who met in elementary school and started performing together in high school in Decatur. Concert timing and free ticket details will be announced later on the Decatur WatchFest ’26 website and social media pages.

Between the Lines: The Indigo Girls have deep roots in Decatur, where they began their journey more than 40 years ago. They’ve made 16 studio albums and sold more than 15 million records.

“Playing in Decatur during the World Cup is one way of saying ‘thank you’ to the city that’s been a home to us for so many years,” Emily Saliers and Amy Ray said.

Catch Up Quick: Decatur WatchFest ’26 will offer 34 days of free music, games, activities, food and drinks on and around Decatur Square during the World Cup. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with eight matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Big Boi will perform the opening concert on June 11.

The Big Picture: Decatur is positioning itself as a soccer hub for the World Cup celebration. The city is easily accessible by MARTA from downtown Atlanta, where the matches will be played. Every World Cup match will be shown in Decatur’s official soccer pubs and restaurants, with select matches shown on three large screens on the square.