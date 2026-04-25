The Vidalia Onion Festival runs Saturday and Sunday, and city officials have released a parking and traffic map to help attendees find their way in.
Getting there: Which route you take depends on what part of the festival you plan to attend:
- Airshow parking: take McNatt Street
- Carnival and Arts and Crafts: use Vidalia Sweet Onion Drive
- Prepaid Premium Parking: use Pete Phillips Drive
- All-day exit: follow the orange route
What’s important: Airshow parking is separate from carnival and arts and crafts parking, so attendees should know their destination before they arrive.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.