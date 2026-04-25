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The Vidalia Onion Festival runs Saturday and Sunday, and city officials have released a parking and traffic map to help attendees find their way in.

Getting there: Which route you take depends on what part of the festival you plan to attend:

Airshow parking: take McNatt Street

Carnival and Arts and Crafts: use Vidalia Sweet Onion Drive

Prepaid Premium Parking: use Pete Phillips Drive

All-day exit: follow the orange route

What’s important: Airshow parking is separate from carnival and arts and crafts parking, so attendees should know their destination before they arrive.