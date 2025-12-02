Glynn County kicks off the holiday season tonight with its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Pier Village.

What’s Happening: Musical performances by the Coastal Brass Choir and the Brunswick High Saxophone Ensemble begin at 5:30 p.m. The tree lights up at approximately 6:15 p.m.

What’s Important: The forecast shows no rain will interrupt the celebration. Families can enjoy live music, see the tree lighting, and kick off the Glynn County Police Department and Glynn County Fire Rescue’s Santa and Grinch Tour, which begins just before the ceremony.

Between the Lines: Sparky “Claws” the Fire Safety Dog will make a special appearance this year.

The Sources: Glynn County.