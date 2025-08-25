The Georgia National Fair is offering a 36-hour flash sale on tickets, cutting prices to $10 until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

What’s Happening:

The sale began at 9 a.m. Monday and ends at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Tickets normally cost $14 in advance and $15 at the gate.

Catch Up Quick: The Georgia National Fair runs October 2 through October 12 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry.

The lineup this year includes concerts from The Fray, Shenandoah, and Great White with Slaughter. Admission covers all shows.

The Big Picture: Organizers say last year’s fair was the second-best attended in its history, bringing in more than 545,000 people and $35 million to the region’s economy. The flash sale is designed to drive early interest while giving fairgoers a chance to save.