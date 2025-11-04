Georgians can learn how to protect themselves from fraud at a free community event this weekend in Richmond County.
What’s Happening: AARP Georgia is hosting a Scam Jam on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Diamond Lakes-Robert Howard Community Center in Hephzibah. The event will teach residents how to spot and avoid investment scams, online shopping fraud, classified ad fraud, lottery and prize scams, tech support scams and romance scams.
What’s Important: Attendees can also bring personal documents for free shredding on-site to help prevent identity theft. Registration is required for the event, and it is free to attend.
Event Details:
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Diamond Lakes-Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Hephzibah
- Contact: Wallace White at 706-261-0420
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.