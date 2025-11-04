Georgians can learn how to protect themselves from fraud at a free community event this weekend in Richmond County.

What’s Happening: AARP Georgia is hosting a Scam Jam on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Diamond Lakes-Robert Howard Community Center in Hephzibah. The event will teach residents how to spot and avoid investment scams, online shopping fraud, classified ad fraud, lottery and prize scams, tech support scams and romance scams.

What’s Important: Attendees can also bring personal documents for free shredding on-site to help prevent identity theft. Registration is required for the event, and it is free to attend.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Diamond Lakes-Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Hephzibah

Contact: Wallace White at 706-261-0420