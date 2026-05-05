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Autrey Mill Nature Preserve in Johns Creek will open four of its historic buildings to the public Wednesday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

What’s happening: Visitors can walk through four preserved structures on the property, each guided by a docent — a trained volunteer or staff member who explains the history of the building. The four buildings open for tours are:

• Tenant Farmhouse • Summerour House • Green Store • Warsaw Church

“These buildings hold the stories of the people who built Johns Creek,” said Lizen Hayes, executive director of Autrey Mill Nature Preserve. “We’re excited to open them up and bring those stories to life.”

What’s important: The event is open to all ages. Donations are accepted to help pay for preservation of the historic structures, though no purchase is required to attend.

The path forward: Autrey Mill plans to hold Historic Home Days twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall. The May 6 event is the spring edition.

Autrey Mill Nature Preserve is at 9770 Autrey Mill Road in Johns Creek. More information is available at autreymill.org.