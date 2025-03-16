Autrey Mill Nature Preserve to Host Family Earth Day Celebration

Autrey Mill Nature Preserve will hold its annual Earth Day Celebration featuring educational activities about sustainability and environmental protection.

The family-friendly event takes place Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the nature preserve.

“Children and families are welcome to participate in various activities to educate them about sustainability, environmental protection, and Earth Day,” said a representative from Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.

The celebration will showcase community partners who are making a difference through sustainability initiatives and programs. The event aims to highlight businesses and organizations committed to sustainable practices and local wildlife conservation.

For more information about the Earth Day Celebration, visit https://autreymill.org/earthday/