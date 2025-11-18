A popular reality TV personality could face federal charges after Atlanta police removed her from a Delta flight Sunday night.

What’s Happening: Porsha Williams from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” was escorted off a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after crew members spoke with her and another passenger during a flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta.

What’s Important: The FBI is now investigating the incident to determine if federal charges are appropriate. No charges have been filed yet in federal court records.

Between the Lines: Airlines can involve law enforcement when passengers don’t follow crew instructions during flights. Federal law makes interfering with flight crew members a crime that can result in fines up to $35,000 or prison time.

What’s Next: The FBI will decide whether to pursue federal charges against Williams. The agency told news outlets it’s aware of the incident but hasn’t determined if charges will apply.

The Sources: Delta Air Lines statement, FBI Atlanta statement, TMZ reports.