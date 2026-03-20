For golf fans, The Masters is a spring tradition unlike any other. If Augusta National Golf Club’s fairways and greens could talk, they’d tell stories of some of the most unforgettable stories in golf history. Those moments are inseparable from the iconic sights of the course itself. From the precision required around Amen Corner, the iconic sight of Hogan Bridge and the challenge of Rae’s Creek, Augusta National is more than a course – it’s the stage for golf at its very best. Even the Par 3 Contest, where players’ family members don caddie uniforms, are part of what makes the Masters so memorable.

With Masters tickets famously the hardest in sports to get, most fans will never experience the tournament in person. That’s why Masters viewing parties have become a popular way to bring the excitement into your own home. By embracing the tradition, atmosphere, colors and flavors of the Masters, fans can celebrate the game with friends and family, enjoying every memorable shot along the way.

PGA TOUR Superstore has organized an array of popular products in a Here Comes the Green collection so you can gear up for what many call the “First Major” of spring. Here’s how to set the mood, what to wear, what to eat and how to tune in for an elegant and elevated party to remember celebrating one of the world’s most cherished traditions in sports.

Course Setup:

When you turn on the TV to watch the Masters, the stunning flowering landscapes of Augusta National will always catch your eye. Each hole is named after a flower or tree, many of which bloom across the country in spring, including azaleas, magnolias, holly and yellow jasmine. Adding these blooms can help set the scene to complement your party atmosphere. The Masters signature palette of green, yellow and white can guide your décor, creating an unmistakably Masters vibe.

Clear vases filled with golf balls and golf tees. Caddie-tip: If you have a golfer in the family, use the golf balls they like to play with, so they can be repurposed after your event.

Tableware in the Masters color palette – they make more than just red plastic cups these days – and golf-themes and patterns.

In the spirit of golf flags on the greens, use mini flags to mark your snacks and drinks.

Bucket-style “ball containers” for snacks

Tee Up Your Style:

Bring the spirit of the Masters to your party with attire that nods to the game while keeping things fun and festive.

In the Clubhouse:

Think fan favorites and easy-to-enjoy dishes that keep guests grazing from the first tee shot to the final putt. For your menu, draw inspiration from Masters Champions dinner menus – each year, the previous champion selects dishes that reflect their personal taste and regional flare. From firecracker dip to meatball and ravioli bites, recipes are all easy to find online.

Pimento cheese sandwiches are a Southern classic and a Masters essential for decades. Our sources in the South indicate Aunt Pat Bell’s pimento cheese is a cherished family recipe for tournament get-togethers. Her special twist on the classic Southern dish includes Spice World jarred garlic in bottles with the iconic blue lid, an ingredient which adds flavor without the pungent bite, and Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce, which gives it a little extra kick. Like any true Southerner, she insists Duke’s mayonnaise is the only acceptable brand to use and the cheese must be hand grated. She serves her pimento cheese on white bread with the crusts cut off or with Ritz crackers.

Ingredients to Make Aunt Pat’s pimento cheese:

1.5 pounds of hand-shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 cup of Duke’s mayonnaise

1/2 cup of chopped jarred diced pimentos

4 Tsp. of Spice World jarred chopped garlic

1 Tbsp. of Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce

Salt, freshly cracked black pepper or cayenne pepper to taste

Directions to Make Aunt Pat’s pimento cheese:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and stir gently, taking care to retain the texture of the shredded cheese. Refrigerate in an air-tight container at least two to three hours but overnight is even better! Stir before serving, add a bit more Duke’s if needed for the spreadability you desire, and adjust the garlic, salt, black pepper or cayenne pepper if needed.

Other suggested watch party nibbles include the following:

Azalea cocktails or mocktails and “Arnold Palmers”

Cheeseburger sliders served Scottie-style

Barbecue pork sliders

Pigs in a blanket

Peach ice cream sandwiches

Golf moves at an ideal leisurely pace, leaving lots of time for snacking. Chips, roasted peanuts and cookies are always welcome and appropriate for your party.

Par for fun:

Not everyone can stay glued to the TV for every hole, so set up golf-inspired games and activities to keep guests of all ages entertained.

Tune in!

The Masters is covered by ESPN (early rounds), CBS (weekend/later rounds), Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and the official Masters website/app, with Amazon joining for 2026 to stream first/second-round coverage leading into ESPN, while ESPN, CBS, and Paramount+ handle other broadcasts and streams for the U.S. audience.