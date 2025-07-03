A driver pulled over June 29 on Main Street by Woodstock officers was forcibly arrested by Officer Justin Davis. After reviewing body‑worn camera footage, the department dropped charges, opened an internal investigation, and on July 3 terminated Davis for violating multiple use‑of‑force policies .
What We Know:
• The traffic stop occurred at about 9:58 p.m. Sunday, June 29 on Main Street, during which the driver was cited for speeding and reckless driving.
• Woodstock police reviewed the body camera footage and found the force unjustified, and asked municipal court to dismiss charges.
• Davis was placed on administrative leave June 30. A formal complaint from the driver triggered involvement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
• On July 3, Davis was terminated for multiple policy violations, including excessive force. Other officers present were cleared.
By The Numbers:
- Stop time: about 9:58 p.m., June 29
- Internal review opened: June 30
- Complaint filed: July 1
- Investigation completed and termination: July 3
In Context: Georgia requires police departments to immediately review and act on use‑of‑force incidents captured on body camera footage. In 2020, a Cherokee County grand jury cleared a Woodstock sergeant in a separate baton‑use incident.
